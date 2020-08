The film was directed by filmmaker Antonio Campos (who also co-wrote its script with his brother Paulo Campos), marking his very first project with the streaming giant. Adapting the novel for the screen proved difficult for the pair, who admitted to struggling since the original story had so much to offer. Between the different timelines that unfold in the plot of The Devil All The Time — the plot spans the events of World War II up to the stirrings of American involvement in the Vietnam War — and the story's many shadowy characters, there was a lot to pull from.