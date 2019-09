Culturally, the Bootheel – also known as Little Dixie – is more Southern than it is Midwestern. Consequently, Sharp Objects, with its twangs and sweet tea, is another addition to the Southern Gothic genre, even if it’s set in Missouri. One Missouri reader on a Sharp Objects message board wrote, “I feel like Flynn made a concerted effort to show the Bootheel for what it is rather than lumping us into the Midwest like most do. Down here, it is hotter and more humid than the rest of the state, and, geographically, doesn't look any different from Northern Louisiana.”