Riley Keough Shares Emotional Note To Her Late Brother After Sudden Passing

This weekend, Zola and The Lodge actress Riley Keough posted a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, who reportedly died by suicide on 13th July in Calabasas, California. He was 27.
Keough, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband and singer-songwriter Danny Keough, is also the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She wrote an emotional memorial Instagram post in which she called her younger brother a "twin soul," and said that she's experiencing "true heartbreak."
“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart,” wrote Keough. “I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”
Benjamin Keough, who The Hollywood Reporter reported tried to pursue a career in music in the early aughts, also leaves behind another sister in addition to Riley Keough, as well as 11-year-old twin half-sisters Finley and Harper. Roger Widynowski, Lisa Marie Presley’s manager, said in a statement that Benjamin Keough's mother "adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”