Mary & Romain Tell Us What Happened At The Bachelor Party That Selling Sunset Forgot

"I was super stressed about the wedding. I just didn't have enough time in the day," she explained, citing the aforementioned bachelor party rules. "I trust Romain 1000% and I know he would never do anything, but when Jason and Brett brought a couple of girls that they met when they were out drinking up to the big suite that they got Romain, the main room where all the drinks were, Romain didn't want to tell me because he didn't do anything. He didn't cheat on me. He didn't do anything with the girls. The guys actually were laughing saying that the girls thought he was the rudest person they've ever met. They were trying to talk to him and they recognised him, and he wasn't having any part of it."