This New Show From The OTINB Creators Has Teens Balancing Dating & Bounty Hunting

School is stressful enough, without the added pressure of having to balance your side job catching perps. This is the kind of struggle that faces Sterling and Blair Wesley, the fraternal twin stars of Netflix's upcoming TV series Teenage Bounty Hunters.
Created by Kathleen Jordan and produced by many of the creatives behind Orange Is The New Black and Glow, the quirky comedy follows a pair of 16-year-old twin sisters, Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini), who live in a conservative community in Atlanta, USA and attend a Catholic high school.
The girls, however, are recruited by an experienced bounty hunter Bowser (Kadeem Hardison) to help catch those who skipped bail. Despite having this wild and dangerous after-school job, though, Sterling and Blair still are regular teenagers who face normal high schooler stressors — whether it be from school, crushes, or drama.
Advertisement
Teenage Bounty Hunters is slated to be a 10 episode series with 45-min episodes, premiering August 14, 2020.
Check out the trailer for Teenage Bounty Hunters below.