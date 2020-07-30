If you think you’ve got a lot going on, it’s probably still not as much as Ryan Murphy. The Politician, Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Hollywood (and more) creator/producer just released the first look from his newest Netflix drama, Ratched.
Starring Murphy regular Sarah Paulson, the show is a prequel to the classic 1962 novel and 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and the origin story of the results-driven, sinister nurse Mildred Ratched.
Paulson plays the titular character, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to work at leading psychiatric hospital that prides itself on its new (and rather harrowing) experiments on the human mind. Ratched presents herself as the picture of care and dedication to her work, but her true colours begin to show as she begins to assert dominance over her patients at the mental hospital.
The show was first announced in 2017, and now we finally have the first stills from the series, which is set to air September 18. The other members of the star-studded cast include Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, and Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte.
Ahead, see what's in store for Netflix's upcoming suspenseful drama, Ratched.