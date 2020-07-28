Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome A Baby Girl

It's official — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents. After months of staying low-key, Turner gave birth to a baby girl last week, and her rumoured name holds a very special meaning.
The new parents confirmed the birth of their daughter in an official statement to Refinery29 today, sharing that they are "delighted to announce the birth of their baby."
According to TMZ, the newest addition to Team Jonas is named Willa. The name has origins in Old German culture, translating to "will helmet" or "resolute protection," which feels appropriate given that the Baby Willa is the first child for both of her parents.
If baby Jonas is in fact named Willa, the name could also be a nod to Turner's deep connection to the fantasy world of Westeros — Turner famously spent much of her adolescence and early adulthood as Sansa Stark, the oldest daughter of the Stark family and true Queen in the North, so paying homage to the show that introduced her to the world would make a lot of sense.
There is a Willa in Game of Thrones lore. In the eighth season of the HBO series, a young woman named Willa worked as a servant in the Starks' ancestral seat at Winterfell. You might have missed her if you weren't paying attention — she wasn't as notable of a side character as other Stark servants like Hodor (Kristian Nairn) or Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and she showed up at one of the most tumultuous points of the season — but Willa was the woman who comforted Tormund the Wildling (Kristofer Hivju) after he got curved by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendolyn Christie) before the epic Battle of Winterfell.
The news of the stars' new addition to their family comes a year after their double weddings in 2019. Turner and Jonas got hitched twice, once in a Las Vegas wedding chapel and again in a splashy star-studded ceremony in Paris months later. In early February 2020, reports that the couple was expecting a baby surfaced alongside pictures of a pregnant Turner out and about, and the stories were virtually confirmed by her and Jonas' unique quarantine routine.
Unlike their first wedding, the details of which were accidentally shared with the world over social media by Diplo, Baby Willa's arrival has been a well-kept secret. Well, if you don't count the sightings of the mother-to-be on her quarantine walks.
"The couple is keeping things very hush hush," a source shared when the news first broke in February. "But their friends and family are super excited for them."