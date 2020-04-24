The One Song Joe Jonas Can’t Play Without Thinking About Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married almost exactly a year ago, but for the singer, it feels like their love story just began. And there’s one song in the Jonas Brothers’ discography that will forever remind him of how important Turner is to him.
In the brand new concert documentary Happiness Continues, which follows the band’s preparation for their 2019 Happiness Begins tour, the middle Jonas revealed that he wrote a heartfelt song inspired by his wife. “Hesitate” is an homage to Turner, an emotional reminder of their deep connection.
“It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he shared in the newly released documentary. "I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something.
Just hearing the song takes him back to his second wedding day last summer. Jonas and Turner technically tied the knot twice; the first wedding took place in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards, and it was followed by a gorgeous wedding in the south of France. He remembers that day fondly.
"For me, [“Hesitate”] takes me to a whole different universe," Joe continues. "I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."
“Hesitate” was one of the many songs in the Jonas Brothers’ repertoire that was performed during their sold-out Happiness Begins tour. Of course, knowing that the brothers’ respective love stories inspired the many of the songs has a different impact on stans hearing them live — technically, we were their first loves — but if the boys are happy, so are we.
Get a behind-the-scenes look of the band’s first tour since reuniting by streaming Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film on Amazon Prime.
