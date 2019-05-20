Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark In Emotional Post

Warning: Spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8 ahead.
Sansa Stark finally got the ending she deserves. The now-reigning Queen of the North survived captivity and abuse to become one of the most powerful women in Westeros and had one of the longest character arcs throughout Game Of Thrones' eight-season run. For Sophie Turner, who played the eldest Stark daughter on the HBO show, that's ten years lived under Sansa's auspices. What the actress owes to her most influential character probably can't even be summed up in words, but she tried on Instagram ahead of GOT's emotional series finale.
Advertisement
"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is," she captioned both a photo of the cast and a snap of three of the Stark siblings next to their statues in the crypt. "Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me."
View this post on Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
She also dedicated part of the post to the experience of filming the show itself, thanking those behind the series for "giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for" and "giving me this chance all those years ago."
But her last sentiment was to the fans.
"Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end," she wrote. "I’ll miss this more than anything."
I think it's safe to say: us too.
Advertisement