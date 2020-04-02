Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Quarantine Routine May Confirm Those Pregnancy Rumours

Thanks to social media, we've actually gotten a pretty good look at what celebs Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been up to during quarantine, and it's pretty much exactly what we've been doing: learning TikTok trends, posting on Instagram stories — and, wait, preparing for a baby? Back in February Us Weekly and Just Jared reported that the 24-year-old is expecting her first child with her boy band husband, but to this day the two haven't officially confirmed the reports. However, Turner hopped on a video interview with Conan O'Brien to talk about how she and Jonas are handling this situation, and only managed to fan those pregnancy rumours.
First, Turner revealed that she's "kind of loving" being inside all day.
“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” she told the host over video chat. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”
However, it's when she started talking about Jonas — specifically his newfound affinity for performing DJ sets over Instagram Live — that we got a clue into her rumoured pregnancy.
“He’s started doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home,” she explained. “But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”
Normally, a couple that quarantines together would likely drink together, but in this interview Turner is careful to distance herself from the activity. Of course, people can choose not to drink without being pregnant, but given Turner's documented affinity for things like a nice glass of red wine and vaping, it's just as possible that she's abstaining due to pregnancy.
While being pregnant during quarantine wouldn't be ideal, it makes for one good story once the baby is born — possibly told after a shot of tequila.
