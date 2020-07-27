The End Of Netflix’s Dark Desire Murder Mystery Is A Devastating Twist

In the ensuing argument, Brenda finally confessed her love to Leonardo. He attempted to rebuff Brenda, but ended up having sex with her instead. During the encounter, Leonardo passed out, seemingly leaving Brenda feeling alienated all over again. Brenda was so rocked by the lack of love her in her life, she called Esteban — the other Solares brother she was sleeping with — to confess her loneliness and desire to end her life. “I’m tired of not being loved. Loneliness bites the soul” she admitted to Esteban, who also is in love with Alma despite his sexual relationship with Brenda. Dark Desire then unveils an unnecessarily extensive scene of Brenda’s death by suicide.