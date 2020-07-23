Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out In Support Of “Badass” Britney Spears

As the #FreeBritney movement gains momentum, Jamie Lynn Spears is making sure the world knows she is firmly on Team Britney.
On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn shared an Instagram post with a series of screenshots about mental health. When someone commented and asked why she hasn’t spoken out about Britney’s “OBVIOUS” mental illness, Jamie Lynn was quick to respond. “You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” Jamie Lynn shot back. “She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”
Advertisement
Jamie Lynn’s support comes at a turning point in Britney’s decade-long conservatorship battle. Under her current conservatorship, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is legally in charge of her mental health, person life, and finances. She was first put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 after a series of hospitalisations, and in 2009, she tried to petition it to no avail. Since then, she’s released several albums — including 2008’s chart-topping Circus — but up until 2019, her father, Jamie Spears, had complete control over Britney’s music, money, health, and ultimately, life.
Last year, the case somewhat reopened. Fans once again began talking about the movement to #FreeBritney after her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, was abruptly and mysteriously postponed. Shortly afterwards, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, appeared in court, and at the time, sources close to Britney told CNN that the singer was hoping the judge might consider ending the conservatorship. Her father stepped down from his role in September 2019, but a judge then gave her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporary conservator privileges and extended the conservatorship until at least 22nd August.
View this post on Instagram
👆🏻👏🏻👆🏻👏🏻👆🏻. “If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence”- HALSEY. If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same. I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you♥️
Although Britney herself has not yet spoken out about her conservatorship, many fans believe she is trying to ask for help through her Instagram posts. According to Us Weekly, Britney and her father are set to appear in court via video conference this week.