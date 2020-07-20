Thanks to Aisha Dee, We Know Why The Bold Type Has A Kat Problem

We’re in the middle of two pandemics and a racial reckoning on the media industry. Black employees who used to take this shit silently are now loudly calling out the inequalities in their workplaces. Dee is just the latest to refuse to put up with an unfair work environment. “It took two seasons to get a single BIPOC in the writers' room,” she wrote in her post, also noting it took three seasons for the show to hire someone who could do Black hair, another experience all-too-common for Black women in Hollywood. “And even then the responsibility to speak for the entire Black experience cannot and should not fall on one person.” Just as Dee taking on the risk of speaking out against her employer is also a responsibility she shouldn’t have to bear.