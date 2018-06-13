The Soothing Effect Of The Bold Type's White Feminism

Even the second half of Tuesday night’s premiere, aptly titled “Rose Colored Glasses,” where Kat actually acknowledges how she’s maintained an intentionally neutral position on race, is settled quickly. After she is asked to write a bio for her new role as social media department head, she realises that she is uncomfortable making the public declaration about being the first Black woman to hold the post at Scarlet. Her queer Muslim girlfriend challenges her to think deeper about it. So she confronts her parents about why they rejected “labels” for their daughter, instead relying on the utopian notion that it’s what’s on the inside that really counts. Their defence is that they wanted to shield her from the harsh realities of racism in America, but what they’ve given her is an identity crisis. She ultimately decides that embracing the Black part of herself is important for the bio because she can inspire other Black girls. And the show’s race conversation is neatly wrapped up in a bow for the foreseeable future as a result.