If anything bogs you down while watching Katy Keene, it will be Katy's relationship with beautiful lunk K.O. We quickly find out the pair have been together since high school and have therefore experienced their fair share of struggles. Especially since, at this point in the story, Katy has grieved through the death of her beloved mother, single mom Katherine Keene (Samantha Smart). Katy and K.O.’s love should be battled hardened. Yet, it often feels as through these are two people who are experiencing the difficult parts of a love story for the very first time. In fact, it seems like they’ve never spoken about the future beyond vague aphorisms about limitless triumph in the big city. Katy and K.O.'s issues feel more like a narrative engine than a believable character evolution.