But this is a show about finding your way in the Big Apple, and Sex and the City cemented romantic trouble as a pillar of the genre. Although Katy does have the do-it yourself version of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessia Parker) covetable closet, Katy has far more in common with Freeform’s The Bold Type. Both series follow best friends through the highs and lows of Manhattan’s most cutthroat industries. Both series are fuelled by romantic rollercoasters without being defined by them. Yet, The Bold Type thrives in its hunger for dealing with harsh real-life hardships — like sexual assault and possibly dangerous genetic markers — while also finding time to celebrate friendship. Katy Keene, on the other hand, knows the problems of the world exist, but would much rather solve them in an hour or less.