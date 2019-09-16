Josie & The Pussycats Are Headed For The Riverdale Spin-Off — But Not How We Expect

We’ve been missing our regular fix of the Pussycats on Riverdale lately. Fortunately, this is about to change. Soon enough, we will have Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) back on our screens and we couldn’t be more excited.
Like any storyline about a talented artist from a small town, Josie was obviously bound for the big city at some point. That point comes on the CW’s new show, Katy Keene. Set about five years into Riverdale’s future, Josie moves in with her friend Katy (Lucy Hale) into Manhattan’s Washington Heights to pursue her dream of being a professional musician.
At Tribeca TV Festival this weekend, the cast and creators sat on a panel to answer questions and tease the new show. which is much more of a “chase your dreams” dramedy than it is the dark murder mystery for which Riverdale is famous. Josie joins Katy and their friend Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) as they try and make it in New York City: Josie as a musician, Katy as a fashion designer, and Jorge as a Broadway star. If it sounds like a sound and dance number is about to break out at any moment, you’re on the right track. On the panel, producers hinted that each episode will include at least two musical numbers, reports Deadline.
The time jump might present some interesting complications for other crossovers between the world of Riverdale and Katy Keene, but as long as we get more of the Pussycats, we are excited to see where it goes. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was part of the panel and revealed, “We definitely will be seeing the Pussycats, but probably not in the way you expect.” Consider our interest piqued. We’re curious to see if any other future versions of the Riverdale crew will make their way up the fourth floor walk-up in the first season of Katy Keene.
The Katy Keene pilot is set to air in the winter or spring of 2020.
