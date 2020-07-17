Josie May Leave Riverdale For A Big City Spin-Off

If you're in the camp that Ashleigh Murray's Josie McCoy doesn't get enough screen time on Riverdale, well...join the club. Soon, that time may be reduced to nothing at all — but fortunately for Pussycat fans, it's for a really awesome reason.
According to Deadline, a Riverdale spin-off starring Murray as Josie is on the way to The CW (BBC iPlayer in the UK). Titled Katy Keene, the series follows the titular aspiring fashion superstar (whom we have yet to meet in the Riverdale extended universe, but is an existing character from Archie Comics) as well as her singing bestie Josie on their climb to make it in New York City.
For those wondering how the show will interact with Riverdale, this particular series will be set years into the future, long after Josie has bid farewell to the small town with pep. Should the pilot get picked up, however, Josie will exit Riverdale to work on the new series.
While we may never see a true Katy Keene/Riverdale crossover a la any of the shows in the DC Comics TV universe, CW president Mark Pedowitz did tease some intriguing info about what we could one day expect:
"There are no plans to do anything [regarding a crossover]," said CW president Mark Pedowitz at the Television Critics Association press tour last week. "Any of the Riverdale characters who come to Katy Keene will be older. Robert [Aguirre-Sacasa] is getting the pilot right."
How this will work is a little confusing, as should, say, Veronica (Camila Mendes) return to her hometown to pay Josie a visit, it would likely spoil the ending of Riverdale years before it occurs.
Let's hope, though, that whatever happens, we'll hear Josie making sweet music for years to come — be it on Riverdale or elsewhere.