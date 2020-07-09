Ever since the BBC's I May Destroy You first premiered in June, critics and fans have been raving about the beautiful complexity of the show and its creator and star, Michaela Coel.
The BAFTA-winner previously gained acclaim for Chewing Gum, a widely beloved British sex comedy which she also wrote and starred in, but I May Destroy You marks a more dramatic and heavy undertaking for the 32-year-old star. In the 12-part BBC/HBO series, Coel plays Arabella, an Internet-famous budding novelist who contends with her sexual assault while navigating the messy challenges and small joys of love, friendship, and life as a plugged-in millennial. Coel has revealed that the story is based on her own experiences, as she was a victim of sexual assault herself during a late-night writing session for Chewing Gum.
While certainly dark and sometimes even painful, the show captivates with its artful and honest handling of the issues that it tackles. Coel seamlessly mixes more sobering moments with those of comedy and her signature charm, and is perfectly comfortable exploring nuance.
An unsung hero of I May Destroy You is its carefully curated soundtrack, which punctuates and saturates the show's action with even more personality. And best of all, the vast majority of the songs come from women rappers and vocalists from all around the world. Read on to see the best songs from the show so far.