We Finally Know What To Expect In Season 2 Of The Boys & It’s Gruesome

Your favourite band of superheroes are back, and I don't mean the kindhearted flying folks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amazon's The Boys is set to return for a second season, and the so-called good guys are up to no good once again.
Written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed and illustrated by Darick Robertson, the debut season of the dark-sided comic series tells the story of a dystopian society dominated by a group of superheroes. The self-proclaimed "Supes" are essentially worshipped because of their powers, but their good works are a front — the team is actually overrun with nihilistic and arrogant individuals who care less about actually protecting the world than staying in the public's good graces. After all, what good is a superhero if they're not loved and adored?
Thankfully, The Boys step up to keep the egos (and and the accompanying meltdowns) of the superhero cohort in check. Led by a brusque vigilante with a special vendetta against cocky head honcho Homelander (Antony Starr), the ragtag team of CIA blackops seek to expose the truth about the Supes and end the hero worship once and for all.
Season two of the Amazon series picks up where the exciting story left off, with The Boys now on the run as the world shifts its focus on the people responsible for terrorising their beloved superheroes. Missing their leader and facing the ire of the public, the spurned collective has no choice but to regroup underground.
The Supes are also facing new changes as a new hero arrives to complicate their status quo. Stormfront (played by Aya Cash) is nowhere near the rookie that Homelander expected; if anything, her stubbornness and desire to break all the rules threatens the carefully crafted reputation he and Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) have built together over the last few years. She's definitely a problem — but if there's anything Homelander knows how to do, it's solve a problem.
As both sides face new challenges, one thing remains constant in the ever-changing world of The Boys: violence. Don't expect this superhero show to stray from its dark roots. If anything, the ante has been upped to a million, and the fight scenes are even bloodier than ever.
Starr, Cash, and Esposito will be joined by the usual suspects in season two; Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara are also set to return to the show's ensemble cast. And fans will also see a host of new characters adding to the chaos at every turn, including Cash's plasma-shooting Stormfront. That line between good and bad that we always explore in superhero comics? Yeah, it looks like it's only getting thinner in this story.
The Boys second chapter will unfold on 4th September 2020, only on Amazon Prime.