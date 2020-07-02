Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for Mrs. America.
The FX limited series Mrs America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have guaranteed equality under the law for all Americans regardless of sex. Since it's based on real events, a big part of the series is how the cast of Mrs. America compares to the real people they're portraying.
The costuming is clearly spot-on, as you'll see in photos of the characters and their real life counterparts like conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly played by Cate Blanchett; and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who is played by an aviator-wearing Rose Byrne. But do their portrayal of these real women hold up?
That's for fans to decide after watching the series, which focuses on the beginning of the feminist movement and the beginning of the backlash against it led by Schlafly and her conservative followers. But Mrs. America creator Dahvi Waller warns that viewers should leave their preconceptions at the door of the controversial, anti-feminist figure Schlafly.
“Love her or hate her, you cannot not take away that she was extraordinary,” creator Dahvi Waller told The New York Times. Get to know the Mrs. America actresses and their real-life counterparts in the series you're bound to love, full stop.