But things change when Phyllis travels to Washington for a meeting with Crane and Goldwater. From the second she steps into Crane’s office, it’s clear that he extended an invitation only to lure her into getting drinks with him without their spouses present. To add insult to injury, she’s ignored in the actual meeting, treated not as an expert in her field but as a secretary, there to take notes while the grown up men talk seriously. What’s interesting about the scene is that it’s simultaneously infuriating and satisfying to watch. Yes, as women, we’ve all been in similar situations. But it’s hard to feel bad for a woman who would then do everything in her power to make sure that things would never change. (The power dynamic between her and the assistant who hands her a pen is particularly telling. Phyllis considers herself superior to other women, and resents being lumped in with those she will later try to keep in their place.)