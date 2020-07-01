When we first met Ozark's Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) three years ago, he was a man so desperate to make ends meet that he got involved with a Mexican drug cartel. We've watched Marty's enterprise in the Ozarks evolve into something far more nefarious, fuelled by boundless ambition and greed. His gripping story will finally come to an end in the recently announced fourth season, and if you know anything about Ozark at all, you know that you're in for the ride of your life.
Just months after the premiere of its third season, Netflix has already greenlit one final instalment of the crime drama, reuniting Ozark fans with the familiar faces that they hate to love and love to hate. The minds behind Ozark have something huge planned for its conclusion — so huge that its storyline will be split into two parts, with seven episodes each.
"We're so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," said showrunner Chris Mundy in an official statement. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."
Season one of the Netflix show was so dramatic — like adultery-and-heroin-dealing-hillbillies dramatic — that fans wondered just how much more complicated the storyline could get. But season after season, Marty's life became even more stressful as his wife and his children found themselves drawn into his life of crime; season three saw all of the Byrde family breaking the law and being investigated for it.
Everyone who's survived the chaos of Ozarks this far will return for the final chapter; Bateman will reprise his role as the shifty patriarch, with Laura Linney at his side (and behind his back) as the ambitious Wendy Byrde. Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery will also return for the finale. Brace yourselves.
“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," teased Bateman. "I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”
I'd like to say that I can guess what's in store for the Byrde family and their crime syndicate, but given the track record of this show, it's damn near impossible to predict how this story will end. You'll just have to tune in to see what becomes of the Byrdes — but it's safe to say that it won't be pretty.
Prepare yourself by streaming the first three seasons of Ozark on Netflix.