The Brave New World TV Series Looks Like Westworld Meets Black Mirror

Just in case the real world wasn't dystopian enough, Aldous Huxley’s seminal 1932 novel just got a 2020 makeover. Brave New World is set in a dystopian future in which the eradication of things like monogamy, privacy, and money have led to the creation of a supposedly perfect society called 'New London'. However, when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave for a holiday to the “Savage Lands,” a rebellion exposes the cracks in their utopia. The first trailer for this television adaptation has arrived ahead of its July 15 premiere (in the US - we're still waiting on an air date in the UK), and shows Lloyd and Findlay’s characters on the brink of this realisation.
In New London, children are born through artificial wombs and then sorted into classes based on their intelligence. Everyone knows their place, and any discomfort is quelled by the heavy use of a drug called Soma, which is freely handed to New London residents to keep them happy.
"There's no pain there, John," Linda (Demi Moore) says to her son, played by Alden Ehrenreich, who escapes to New London with Bernard and Lenina. "Everyone fits. I've always wanted that for you."
John, however, doesn't immediately buy into the premise, and his skepticism feeds into Bernard's own doubts, toppling the facade.
"We need to stop this before it goes too far," World Controller Mustafa Mond (Nina Sosanya) says in the trailer of these creeping disruptions.
This adaptation is set to air on Sky One in the UK, although no date has been confirmed. It also stars Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, and Joseph Morgan.
Watch the trailer below.
