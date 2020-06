The Brave New World TV Series Looks Like Westworld Meets Black Mirror

Just in case the r eal world wasn't dystopian enough , Aldous Huxley’s seminal 1932 novel just got a 2020 makeover. Brave New World is set in a dystopian future in which the eradication of things like monogamy , privacy, and money have led to the creation of a supposedly perfect society called 'New London'. However, when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave for a holiday to the “Savage Lands,” a rebellion exposes the cracks in their utopia. The first trailer for this television adaptation has arrived ahead of its July 15 premiere (in the US - we're still waiting on an air date in the UK), and shows Lloyd and Findlay’s characters on the brink of this realisation.