The Brave New World TV Series Looks Like Westworld Meets Black Mirror

Aldous Huxley’s 1931 novel just got a sexy 2020 makeover. Brave New World is set in a dystopian future in which the prohibition of things like monogamy, privacy, and money have led to the creation of a supposedly perfect society called New London. However, when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave for a vacation to the “Savage Lands,” a rebellion exposes the cracks in their utopia. The first trailer for the Peacock adaptation has arrived ahead of its July 15 premiere, and shows Lloyd and Findlay’s characters on the brink of this realization.
In New London, children are born through artificial wombs and then sorted into classes based on their intelligence. Everyone knows their place, and any discomfort is quelled by the heavy use of a drug called Soma, which is freely handed to New London residents to keep them happy.
"There's no pain there, John," Linda (Demi Moore) says to her son, played by Alden Ehrenreich, who escapes to New London with Bernard and Lenina. "Everyone fits. I've always wanted that for you."
John, however, doesn't immediately buy into the premise, and his skepticism feeds into Bernard's own doubts, toppling the facade.
"We need to stop this before it goes too far," World Controller Mustafa Mond (Nina Sosanya) says in the trailer of these creeping disruptions.
This adaptation was originally headed to Syfy in 2015 before it was moved to Peacock last year. It also stars Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, and Joseph Morgan. The series drops, along with the NBC streaming service's debut, on July 15.
Watch the trailer below.
