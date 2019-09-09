

Going strong for the past year and a half, Cait, Jay, and Sara’s arrangement is known as a “throuple,” or a three-way relationship. Despite the obvious, they have a relatively normal day-to-day routine: They go out to dinner or hang at Jay and Cait’s place, have sex (in pairs or all together), and just like all relationships, deal with jealousy, disagreements, and work through their issues together. Sara, who identifies as bisexual, even brought Jay and Cait home for the holidays in December. It’s all standard for some millennials — there’s just an extra schedule to coordinate around.

