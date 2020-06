At a basic level, it is obvious that Payton cannot trust Dede. At the close of “Election Day,” Dede is serving as the VP to Payton’s mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) , the very bored new POTUS. Since Georgina is already exhausted by the responsibility, the plan is to have Vice President Dede run for president in the next election cycle with Payton as her running mate. But, Dede is the person who — rightfully — leaked photos of Payton’s offensive “Geronimo costume” to discredit him and ruin his chances of winning the state senate race. Her chief of staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler), put a mole in Payton’s inner circle. To make matters worse, Payton and his team committed many equally terrible political sins against Dede. These are two people who fundamentally cannot be a team.