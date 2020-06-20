The final scene before “Election Day’s” flash-forward attempts to convince viewers the ballot box threat is neutralized. As Payton is preparing to give his victory speech, McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germain), and Skye (Rahne Jones) arrive backstage to tell him they broke into the ballot box and read the votes — he actually won fair in square. This revelation is posed as a positive, but it’s not entirely. If the authorities were to learn Payton had possession of the box, no matter its contents, it wouldn’t matter that the votes confirmed his win. Payton would still be charged with federal crimes.