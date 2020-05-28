Jamie Lynn Spears Quietly Returned To Acting In This Popular New Netflix Show

For the first time in 12 years, Jamie Lynn Spears is back on our television screens. The younger sister of Britney Spears is best known for playing the lead role in Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008, but has since stepped back from the spotlight to raise her family. However, much to the audience's surprise, the mother of two has made her glorious return to television in Netflix's new series Sweet Magnolias.
Advertisement
The series, which has a Lifetime-movie kind of wholesomeness and also stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, dropped on Netflix May 19, but it's taken a week for people to realise that their favourite tween star has made a comeback as Noreen, the woman who is pregnant with Maddie's (Garcia Swisher) ex-husband's baby.
HOW COME NOBODY TOLD ME THAT WAS JAMIE-LYNN SPEARS AS NOREEN IN #SweetMagnolias???!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AVvAWn3h3p— Perdita (@PerditaPatrice) May 20, 2020
Ya'all this series #SweetMagnoliasNetflix has Jamie Lynn Spears slowly making a comeback as a homewrecker. 2020 is wild. pic.twitter.com/ehUULnqVAn— The Bachelor Lady (@BachelorLady) May 22, 2020
i decided to start the new sweet magnolias series on netflix and what in the hell??? jamie lynn spears is in this show?— G A B E (@gabeawaycar) May 21, 2020
that’s enough of a reason for me to finish it.
While it was a shock for fans, Spears said the plan was put in action after she met with Netflix about something totally different and ended up drawn to the role.
"I think life has a way of putting itself at the right place at the right time and this was it. This was the right place at the right time," she told Entertainment Tonight, later adding, "It was one of those things where I fell in love with the character. I felt like I had been her in many ways and I had compassion for the character. I loved the people who were working on it. They took a chance on me...It really was a big blessing in disguise."
While this marks Spears's return to professional life, she's been just as busy off-screen. She married Jamie Watson in 2014 and the two share daughter Ivey as well as daughter Maddie from Spears's previous relationship with Casey Aldridge. In 2017, Maddie endured a tragic ATV accident but has since recovered. Sounds like a story straight out of Sweet Magnolias.
Advertisement