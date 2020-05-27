Games To Play Online With Your Friends While We’re All Stuck At Home

Minecraft is whatever you want it to be. The sky – or rather the server – is the limit. You can explore new worlds or build one of your own with as many friends as the bandwidth can hold, or up to eight if you are playing the Xbox 360 version of the game. It is pretty much the sandbox of games. You can create whatever you want and make your world your own. As of last year, Minecraft is playable across platforms meaning that your friend on their PC, the one of an Xbox 360, and the other on PlayStation 4 can all play together in the same game.