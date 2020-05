The Lovebirds is a gift that Insecure and Silicon Valley fans and action-comedy lovers will surely love. It was supposed to be released in cinemas, but thankfully Netflix scooped up the theater-less Lovebirds . The streaming platform’s latest release brings Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani together as an onscreen couple (that you never knew you needed until now) and adds a funny, high-stakes twist and a killer soundtrack.

Jibran and Leilani, who have been dating for four years, are headed to a friend’s house for a dinner party before he accidentally hits a cyclist with his car. The couple’s next 24 hours is filled with murder, fights, and a very intimidating horse. You’ll question their hilariously awful decisions and root for their relationship during their crazy journey.