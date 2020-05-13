Most of us have a well-meaning friend who is always pushing the latest wellness trends that they saw on Instagram. Stick a jade egg in your vagina, have some bone broth, take this strange new workout class, and use this vibrating massage tool, they say. While you might not be totally on board with their unconventional health habits, you can always use their interests to predict what type of stuff they'd want for the holidays.
At a time when "wellness culture" dominates, it can be tough to keep up with all the cool health and wellness influencers and products out there. (Not to mention somewhat sketchy, since many "health" or "wellness" supplements and products are not regulated in any way, shape, or form.)
Given that, we've compiled some (safe!) gifts that your sweat-loving, Goop-worshiping, wellness-freaky friend will be obsessed with — and even skeptics like you will want to get behind.
