There Are New Couples In Dead To Me Season 2, But Fans Are Only Obsessed With One Duo

Warning: spoilers ahead for Dead To Me season 2.
The new season of Dead To Me is full of new couples, but it’s the OG pair of besties Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) that fans are still obsessing over. Honestly, can you blame them?
This season, Judy gets a new girlfriend, played by Natalie Morales, but the Netflix series doesn’t make a big deal out of it. Just like Dead To Me’s fans, showrunner Liz Feldman knows the real chemistry of the show is between Judy and Jen, always and forever.
Advertisement
Seriously, it’s palpable and award-worthy, according to fans. BuzzFeed’s associate TV editor, Nora Dominick, picked out a particularly emotional season 2 scene between Jen and Judy that “absolutely wrecked me and I’d like to formally submitted [sic] it for every award,” she wrote. “I will not be taking questions at this time.”
“GIVE CHRISTINA APPLEGATE AND LINDA CARDELLINI ALL THE AWARDS NEXT AWARD SEASON,” one fan, @WhatSheWatches, tweeted in all caps. Truer words never spoken. And if that doesn’t happen, another fan had a suggestion: “I’ll make them an Emmy myself.” Let us chip in for the gold paint, okay?
Listen, this scene between Jen and Judy absolutely wrecked me and I’d like to formally submitted it for every award. I will not be taking questions at this time #DeadtoMe pic.twitter.com/hej6yBjjRx— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 10, 2020
GIVE CHRISTINA APPLEGATE AND LINDA CARDELLINI ALL THE AWARDS NEXT AWARD SEASON🗣🗣 #DeadToMe pic.twitter.com/V7QCYWT9e7— 📺 (@WhatSheWatches) May 9, 2020
I’ll make them an Emmy myself #DeadToMe pic.twitter.com/4TC1h23kLR— Nat the frittata😈 (@UunicornBbitch) May 9, 2020
After that wild cliffhanger in this season’s finale, fans will have to wait and see what happens to Jen and Judy. But whatever happens to these two, fans won’t stop believing they are serious relationship goals.
“This bond is literally everything,” a fan tweeted. “I want that.”
Same, definitely same.
this bond is literally everything, I want that 💕🥺 #DeadToMe pic.twitter.com/P6TF1DcSQH— Nirat (@NiratAnop) May 10, 2020
sorry I can’t stop tweeting about TV shows lately but Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are so fucking good in Dead to Me that I need to express it— Ria (@BarstoolRia) May 9, 2020
Advertisement