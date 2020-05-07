Kylie Jenner’s Quarantine Shopping Spree Is All About Real Estate

As always, Kylie Jenner takes things up a notch. Her lavish displays of wealth continuously shock and surprise us regular folks. While most people go to college at 18, Kylie Jenner collected Birkin bags. Then she went through a car phase, like Oprah, everyone in her presence got a car. So it's only natural that, at 22, she graduated to real estate.
Her latest exploit: a mostly-empty plot of land in Hidden Hills, California, previously owned by Miley Cyrus who reportedly kept her horses there. Images of the property show long slopes of arid land. In fact, the 5-acre plot might be one of the largest in the area, making this a highly covetable real estate grab. According to Variety, the sale includes approved plans for an 18,000-square-foot mansion outfitted with a guesthouse, barn, 12-car garage, sports courts, pool, and a "guard shack" (rich person term of the day) for around-the-clock security. These look like the makings of a long-term dream house.
This is just the latest grab in her real estate shopping spree. In April, she spent almost $37 million for a seven-bedroom and 14-bathroom mega-mansion in Holmby Hills, right outside Calabasas, according to TMZ. This mega-mansion, however, is looking like a transitory property, where she seems to be in quarantine (and on TikTok) with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, daughter Stormi, and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she also bought a Beverly Hills mansion for a reported $13.45 million in 2018.
Jenner got her first taste of real estate at 17 when she moved out of Kris Jenner's house and into her own apartment in Calabasas. She sold this apartment at 18 and has since bought and moved into not one, but three Hidden Hills mansions (and one empty plot of land) before landing in Holmby Hills.
