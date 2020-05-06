The Stars Of Outer Banks & Hollywood‘s Friendship Is Netflix’s Best Bromance

Netflix’s recent releases have been a blessing for a world socially distancing due to the spread of the coronavirus. Teen drama Outer Banks, which dropped on April 15, tells the story of teenagers hunting for treasure. Hollywood, released May 1, is a revisionist history of the so-called “Golden Age of Tinseltown.” Though the shows couldn’t be more different in terms of style and plot, they’re both deliciously fun escapism. While fans may be thrilled to have new things to watch when there’s not much else to do, two of the stars of Outer Banks and Hollywood have a different reason to celebrate: They get to have their Netflix come-up with their high school best friend.
On Tuesday, Hollywood star Jeremy Pope shared a sweet photo of him and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes hanging out, along with their friendship origin story.
"true or false? @hichasestokes & I have known each other since middle school. same graduating class in high school. & somehow managed to drop our @netflix shows 2 weeks apart which are both in the Top 10 worldwide," he wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey alongside my childhood friend. will proudly run any and all of his fan accounts."
Stokes, who plays John B. on Outer Banks, previously told Refinery29's Ariana Romero about their friendship at a Netflix press junket earlier this year.
“I [was in a] weird place where, before Outer Banks happened, I was like broke on my last literal dollar," he said. "In that time I have made this crazy group of friends, and my best friend from high school Jeremy Pope is the lead of the new Ryan Murphy series Hollywood."
Stokes and Pope, who plays screenwriter Archie on Hollywood, both attended Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida. For both actors, their respective Netflix shows are their first major TV breaks.
Prior to starring as treasure hunting ringleader John B. on Outer Banks, Stokes had bit roles on shows like Daytime Divas, Stranger Things, and Tell Me Your Secrets. For Pope, a theatre actor who was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for his role in musical Ain’t Too Proud and for his part in the Broadway play Choir Boy that same year, Netflix’s Hollywood marks his very first time on the small screen.
Here they are as non Netflix-affiliated youths.
Fun fact: On Outer Banks, Stokes’ character John B. just so happens to be best friends with a guy named Pope, played by Jonathan Daviss. If you needed evidence that these two were destined to come up together on Netflix, well, clearly, it's fate.
