The Stars Of Outer Banks & Hollywood‘s Friendship Is Netflix’s Best Bromance

Netflix’s recent releases have been a blessing for a world socially distancing due to the spread of the coronavirus. Teen drama Outer Banks, which dropped on April 15, tells the story of teenagers hunting for treasure. Hollywood, released May 1, is a revisionist history of the so-called “Golden Age of Tinseltown.” Though the shows couldn’t be more different in terms of style and plot, they’re both deliciously fun escapism. While fans may be thrilled to have new things to watch when there’s not much else to do, two of the stars of Outer Banks and Hollywood have a different reason to celebrate: They get to have their Netflix come-up with their high school best friend.