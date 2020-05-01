Joe Alwyn Just Gave Fans A Peek At Quarantine Life With Taylor Swift

Even during quarantine, when there's nothing else to do but post on Instagram, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have still found ways to remain mysterious. However, it looks like Alwyn cracked on Wednesday by sharing some photos that the notoriously private pair would normally keep to themselves — even though they're just pictures of a cat. Alwyn posted several photos of Benjamin Button, Swift's newest feline companion, on his Instagram Story, not only confirming that the kitten has grown into an adorable full-grown cat, but also that he has indeed been quarantining with Swift this past month.
Quarantine has led to all kinds of unconventional living arrangements for couples. Exes like Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and Amy Poehler and Will Arnett, are quarantining together, while couples like Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are quarantining apart.
The first rumours about the Swift and Alwyn's romantic relationship surfaced in 2017, and in the years since they've managed to say about ten words total directly about each other. Swift's latest album, Lover, gave us a musical glimpse into their relationship, but especially during lockdown, all we want to see is how everyone else is handling things. If you're Benjamin Button, you're getting into boxes, and if you're Joe Alwyn, you're taking pictures of it.
Swift has used quarantine as an opportunity to share some cat pictures of her own, like this one of OG Swift feline Olivia Benson.
She also posted a selfie that I can safely say for the first time is the mood.
If my quarantine calculations are correct, the current level of boredom and increased social media usage means we're inching ever closer to the first public Swift-Alwyn selfie. With Benjamin Button photobombing, of course.
