Joe Alwyn Just Gave Fans A Peek At Quarantine Life With Taylor Swift

Even during quarantine, when there's nothing else to do but post on Instagram, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have still found ways to remain mysterious. However, it looks like Alwyn cracked on Wednesday by sharing some photos that the notoriously private pair would normally keep to themselves — even though they're just pictures of a cat. Alwyn posted several photos of Benjamin Button , Swift's newest feline companion, on his Instagram Story , not only confirming that the kitten has grown into an adorable full-grown cat, but also that he has indeed been quarantining with Swift this past month.