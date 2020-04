Looks Like Exes Amy Poehler & Will Arnett Are Quarantining Together

Nothing like a global pandemic to make your interpersonal problems seem insignificant, which is probably why pairs of Hollywood exes keep revealing that they're quarantining together. First, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and their children appeared in a photo on Instagram that showed they were getting through quarantine as one big family despite the couple's 2000 divorce. Then on Sunday, exes Amy Poehler and Will Arnett popped up in Canadian musical event, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble , suggesting they're riding out quarantine together with their children, Abel and Archie Arnett.