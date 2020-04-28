Looks Like Exes Amy Poehler & Will Arnett Are Quarantining Together

Nothing like a global pandemic to make your interpersonal problems seem insignificant, which is probably why pairs of Hollywood exes keep revealing that they're quarantining together. First, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and their children appeared in a photo on Instagram that showed they were getting through quarantine as one big family despite the couple's 2000 divorce. Then on Sunday, exes Amy Poehler and Will Arnett popped up in Canadian musical event, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, suggesting they're riding out quarantine together with their children, Abel and Archie Arnett.
Poehler and Arnett divorced in 2012 after nine years of marriage, and the actress went on to date fellow comedian Nick Kroll for two years. Meanwhile, Arnett and girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are currently expecting their first child. However, it was just like old times when the exes appeared on screen together, joking about Arnett's reluctance to shower during quarantine.
"Do whatever you can — all our love to you, Canada. Stay safe," they said in their segment.
As nostalgic as it is to see Poehler and Arnett together, it's not shocking. Poehler was open about how they've remained friends in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern.
"As you know, Will and I are very, very good friends,” she explained. “We are doing a really good job. I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough."
Rather than cross our fingers for some type of rekindled romance, there's another even more exciting possibility on the horizon. NBC recently announced a special Parks & Recreation at-home episode to benefit Feeding America, promising not just the return of main characters like Poehler, but also "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe," according to CNN.
Arnett played a minor but memorable role as MRI technician Chris, and if the two really are quarantining together, it's more than likely he'll make an appearance in the special. Or, at least, be the one holding Poehler's camera.
