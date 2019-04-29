Taylor Swift Revealed The Name Of Her New Cat & It Is Not A TV Character

Cat mum (and multi-platinum singer-songwriter) Taylor Swift not only debuted new music this week — she also revealed an adorable addition to her feline family. Yes, Swift has a new kitten and he’s got the cutest name.
The tiny kitten made its debut in the Swiftverse as a co-star in the video for her new song with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, “ME!” The singers play a squabbling couple, and Swift chastises Urie for how he’s speaking to her in front of their daughters, played by adult cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson. At just past two minutes in the video, a distraught Urie presents Swift with flowers and a ring, which she refuses. He then hits the jackpot by giving a pink ball gown-clad Swift her new kitten. She’s thrilled, obvi.
Advertisement
As Swifties know, Meredith and Olivia are named after iconic TV characters from Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, respectively. But Swift has veered from this naming convention for her new kitten, who is also the first male cat in the household (that we know of).
Please meet Benjamin Button, who is, according to Swift, a good boy.
Benjamin Button is a character in the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which starred Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, about a man (the titular Button, played by Pitt) who is born old and ages backwards. It’s not clear if Swift’s kitten will be ageing backwards, but it’s obvious he’s very cute and has bright blue eyes, much like Pitt’s character in the film. And, of course, that film was based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, who happens to be a favourite writer of her bestie Blake Lively.
Swift didn’t just drop new cat news this week, of course. Her new track, the exuberant "ME!" dropped at midnight on Friday, along with a dreamy cotton candy-hued video that featured Benjamin, Urie, and many new looks for Swift. She danced through the video in a deep-side parted bun, a sugary pink bob with bangs, and long, Old Hollywood waves. At the very end, she traded her hot pink-tipped hair for a vibrant blue. Just like her new kitten’s eyes. Welcome to Swift’s blue period, maybe?
Advertisement