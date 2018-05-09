Cate Blanchett Is The Ruling Empress Of Cannes & These Pictures Prove It

The festival only opened on 8th May, and already, the women of the jury (Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Ava DuVernay, and Khadja Nin) are proving they mean business. All of them have crucial roles in the entertainment world, and now their voices will get the platform they've always deserved, and hopefully start shaping Cannes in the right, more equal, direction.