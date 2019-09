There are a lot of answers to the question "What's a jellicle cat?" None of these answers remotely suggest, though, that Taylor Swift might someday be among them. But it is to be: Swift is reportedly going to be in a Cats movie. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Swift will star alongside actors Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson. Hudson will be playing Grizabella, considered to be the main role in the show. It is not yet clear what roles McKellen, Corden, and Swift will be playing. Les Miserables director Tom Hooper is set to direct, and Working Title Films is set to produce.