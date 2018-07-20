Update (July 20, 2018 at 3:20 p.m.): Jennifer Hudson confirmed the Cats casting news on her social feeds, sharing a video of a cat in a bag. Get it? The cat is out of the bag that she'll be playing Grizabella.
Original story follows.
There are a lot of answers to the question "What's a jellicle cat?" None of these answers remotely suggest, though, that Taylor Swift might someday be among them. But it is to be: Swift is reportedly going to be in a Cats movie. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Swift will star alongside actors Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson. Hudson will be playing Grizabella, considered to be the main role in the show. It is not yet clear what roles McKellen, Corden, and Swift will be playing. Les Miserables director Tom Hooper is set to direct, and Working Title Films is set to produce.
Cats, for those uninitiated to the best Broadway show about pets, is an Andrew Lloyd Weber musical based on T.S. Eliot's book of poems titled Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The musical takes place during the "jellicle ball," a night during which the cats (all of them jellicle) select one cat to go to the Heaviside Layer.
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Hudson, McKellen, and Swift for further comment.
