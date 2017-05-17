Is Taylor Swift Dating Another British Actor?

Sorry, Tom Hiddleston, but it looks like you and Taylor Swift are never ever getting back together.
After splitting with Hiddleston last fall, the pop star has reportedly found love with a different British actor. People reports that Swift is now dating Joe Alwyn, a 26-year-old thespian who played the title role in the 2016 war drama Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and is currently starring in the British film The Sense of an Ending. He's also filming the Queen Anne period piece The Favourite, which stars Swift's longtime pal Emma Stone.
It's unclear how the rumoured pair met or when they began dating. According to British newspaper The Sun, which first reported the story, the relationship has been going on for months. Sources told the paper that 27-year-old Swift has been wearing disguises when visiting Alwyn in London.
"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen," a source claimed.
"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," the insider added. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”
It must be said that neither party has confirmed the romance. A representative for Swift has yet to respond to our request for comment, while Alwyn has, wisely, kept his Instagram profile private.
It may not be the most far-fetched idea, though. Last September Swift squad member Gigi Hadid noted that she and the singer both have a soft spot for British men.
"Well, I think we both like the British sense of charm," Hadid told ES Magazine of her friend, who has also dated Harry Styles and Scotsman Calvin Harris.
No shame in that game — and no shame in wanting to keep it all private, either.
