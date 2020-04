Kate Beckinsale Isn’t Shy About How Many Men Have Proposed To Her Throughout The Years

Kate Beckinsale talks about receiving proposals with the same airy casualness I talk about, say, finding a dollar bill in my jeans: It doesn't happen every day, but when it does, it's nice. I'll back up. Vulture interviewed the actress about her oft-overlooked film Serendipity because, I guess, quarantine, and the actress reminisced on many things about her Hollywood career, including romance. While Beckinsale didn't open up about her recent rumoured relationship with Goody Grace , she did say there was a time of her life when she thought she'd never experience a proposal. It turns out, she's gotten "several."