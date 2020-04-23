Kate Beckinsale Isn’t Shy About How Many Men Have Proposed To Her Throughout The Years

Kate Beckinsale talks about receiving proposals with the same airy casualness I talk about, say, finding a dollar bill in my jeans: It doesn't happen every day, but when it does, it's nice. I'll back up. Vulture interviewed the actress about her oft-overlooked film Serendipity because, I guess, quarantine, and the actress reminisced on many things about her Hollywood career, including romance. While Beckinsale didn't open up about her recent rumored relationship with Goody Grace, she did say there was a time of her life when she thought she'd never experience a proposal. It turns out, she's gotten "several."
Vulture asked about the specific proposal scene in the 2001 film when Beckinsale's character has to open a number of increasingly small boxes before she sees the ring, and Beckinsale says she thought the scene was a close to a proposal as she'd ever get.
"I remember thinking I’d never be proposed to ever in my life, so I may as well make the best of this," she said. "But I have been, actually several times."
Hold on. Let's make sense of this. We know of at least one proposal Beckinsale has received thanks to her 12-year marriage to Len Wiseman, but as far as we know, she's never had any other public engagement. Before her marriage to Wiseman, she dated Michael Sheen from 1995 until 2003, and the two share daughter Lily. However, they were never publicly engaged, something she emphasized to the Scottish Daily Record & Sunday in 2001.
"The truth is that Michael hasn't asked me to be his wife yet," she said. "I actually asked Michael outright, 'Why aren't we married yet?' I couldn't believe it when he said, 'Because every time I was going to ask you, you did something annoying.'"
Since her 2016 divorce, she's been publicly linked to comedian Pete Davidson, who had a whirlwind engagement with Ariana Grande. Perhaps he's one of those several proposals? Perhaps Goody Grace is, too? Has every man Beckinsale's ever encountered proposed to her in some way? That would be almost too serendipitous.
