Kate Beckinsale's Husband Len Wiseman Files For Divorce

Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman are no more.
People reports that Beckinsale and Wiseman are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The Underworld actress' husband has reportedly filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as reason for the split.
TMZ states that both parties have waived their right to spousal support. The couple does not have any children together.
In November 2015, People confirmed that the couple had separated. The news came shortly after Wiseman and Beckinsale were spotted in public sans wedding rings, and Wiseman was seen out in Los Angeles with model CJ Franco.
Wiseman was Beckinsale's director on 2003's Underworld and the 2006 sequel Underworld: Evolution. He went on to direct films including 2012's Total Recall reboot, also starring Beckinsale, and also produced the next three installments of the Underworld franchise.
This is the second marriage for Wiseman, who was previously married before meeting Beckinsale on the set of Underworld in 2002. Beckinsale was in a relationship with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. She and Sheen, who never married, have one daughter together.
