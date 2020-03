How To Convince Your Family To Take Coronavirus Seriously

She did live through war, after all, or at the very least, she’s endured a lot more history than you have. For a lot of seniors, pride and independence are inextricable, so be sensitive to this as you do your best to convince her to stay put. If it's scare tactics you're after, you can tell her that if (and really when) our health-care system becomes overburdened , the very elderly may not qualify for beds and respirators, which will go to people who are most likely to benefit from medical care. Better yet, appeal to her sense of duty: If she requires medical attention, that could mean that someone else won’t get it; we’re all doing our part to protect the people who need it. And yes, she is one of those people, but she doesn’t have to know that. Now stop being such an ungrateful whippersnapper, and call your grandma.