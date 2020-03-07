Why, Exactly, Do We Need A Beauty & The Beast Prequel About Gaston?

When he was a lad, he ate five dozen eggs every morning to help him get large. Now we’re going to learn what that diet was like for Luke Evans’ Gaston, thanks to Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel show all about Gaston and his littler friend LeFou (Josh Gad).
The limited series, which is reportedly in the early stages of development, hails from fairytale series Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. It will be a “musical event,” which will expand the world created by the 2017 Beauty and the Beast adaptation.
Evans’ Gaston and Gad’s LeFou were two stand-out characters in the new Beauty and the Beast, which also starred Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as her animalistic love interest. (Thus far, Watson and Stevens are not set to return for the series as regular cast members.) Now, we're wondering what, exactly, there is to say about them over the course of the six proposed episodes.
It’s not exactly a secret: Gaston sucks. He’s a misogynistic, self-obsessed creep who won’t take “no” for an answer, and LeFou’s main personality trait is that he’s Gaston’s perpetually loyal lackey. Given that Gaston dies at the end of Beauty and the Beast — due entirely to his own hubris and hateful nature — it doesn’t seem like we’ll see much growth from him over the course of the limited series.
Then again, there’s always room for surprises — and I did stick around until the very end of Once Upon a Time, so clearly, I am a woman of faith. (I remain convinced that season 7’s “Hyperion Heights” reboot was one of its strongest installments!)
One thing we may see should this show get ordered to series is a possible love interest for LeFou, who, according to Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon, is gay. At the end of the film, LeFou is seen dancing with another man, a moment that Condon called “exclusively gay.” While some people praised Disney for progress, others didn’t believe that the film did quite enough to make LeFou’s sexuality evident. A TV series, where LeFou gets far more screen time, would open up the possibility. Let’s make #GiveLeFouABoyfriend the new #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.
