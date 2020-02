Is Milan Fashion Week Street Style The Hidden Gem Of Fashion Month?

With that, fans of street style can expect to see looks that actually reflect the shows on the calendar: ‘70s-inspired getups outside of Fendi, maximal accessories and sartorial combinations for Gucci, and plenty of neutrals at Bottega Veneta. And the greatest part of all? The whole lot of it — XXL handbags, GG-embossed tights , grandpa-inspired cardigans and more — can be found right here in Milan.