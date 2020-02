It’s Gray, Gloomy, & Gross Out — Here’s The NYFW Street Style Antidote To All That

“I'm doing my best to use sustainability as my biggest style inspiration these days," says Refinery29's Editor-In-Chief and Co-Founder Christene Barberich . "I no longer buy new down coats, especially given what we know now about the sourcing of down. I exclusively wear vintage or used down now. Layering in interesting ways is always appealing to me, too, especially when it’s cold out. I have a VERY old, super lightweight Uniqlo puffer and a vintage denim jacket that I like to layer under lighter-weight coats since the climate these days is unfortunately predictably unpredictable. Lighter long coats from designers like Rachel Comey, Rodebjer, and other more conscientious designers are also a go-to.”