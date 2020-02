Brit Marling Just Shut Down The “Strong Female Lead” Trope

It’s thrilling to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel go toe-to-toe with Thanos (Josh Brolin) and prove she’s as physically strong as anyone else in the MCU — partially because the Marvel Universe took so long to give women their solo story . However, there’s also something to be said for a film like 2019’s adaptation of Little Women, which tells the story of sisters living “small” domestic lives. No one fights crime or leaps from skyscrapers, and much of the film involves the women longing for love or discussing their fears and loneliness in the face of the changes in their lives. That doesn’t make the female characters any less valid or “strong” — the movie simply shows a human experience from the perspective of women characters.