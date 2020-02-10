It’s unlikely anyone expected Sandra Oh and Ray Romano's 2020 Oscars appearance to get spicy. After all, the pair appeared on stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to announce the 92nd Academy Award winner for the fairly safe category of Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
However, Romano surprised everyone at home watching when one of his jokes was censored, in its entirety, by ABC. For everyone wondering what exactly Romano said, we have an answer — and it’s all about Joe Pesci protecting his favourite seat.
Romano started off his quip by recalling his time in the hair and makeup trailer for Martin Scorsese's Netflix movie The Irishman (Romano plays real-life International Brotherhood of Teamsters lawyer Bill Bufalino). “We would just sit there and be amazed,” Romano begins. “And then Pesci would come in and say, Get the fuck outta my chair.”
Here’s Ray Romano saying “get the fuck out of my chair” at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Z74HYZWPHO— Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) February 10, 2020
Pesci, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, and Romano star as cousins in The Irishman, alongside a cast of famous faces that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, and Anna Paquin. While Romano brought to life lawyer Bill Bufalino, Pesci played his mobster relative Russell Bufalino.
The Academy Awards audience immediately laughed at Romano's censor-agitating glimpse behind the scenes of filming his Oscar-nominated movie.
Still, Romano’s on-stage partner Oh got the last laugh of their presenting appearance. The Killing Eve — and therefore BBC — star shot back, “I think they’re going to bleep that. Not everything is Netflix, Ray.”
At least not yet.
